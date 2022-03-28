The sibling duo of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won Oscars for Best Song at the 94th Academy Awards. They got the award for the "No Time to Die" song from the film No Time to Die.

The Oscar for Best Original Song goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GviJzb3XZo — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

