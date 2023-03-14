The 95th Academy Awards was sure missing one of its biggest guests when Tom Cruise decided to pull out of attending the show at the end moment for unknown reasons. Now, reports are indicating that Cruise pulled out of attending the awards show because he got a hint that Judd Apatow had helped write Jimmy Kimmel his opening monologue. Apatow recently had fired quite a few jokes on Cruise at the DGA Awards, however, Kimmel's opening monologue had nothing but praise for Cruise. Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg’s ‘Feud’ Ends After 20 Years at Oscar Lunch.

Check Out the Reports:

Tom Cruise reportedly pulled out from attending the #Oscars because he heard Judd Apatow was helping write Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue but that wasn’t actually the case. Apatow made a series of jokes at Tom Cruise’s expense at the DGA Awards. (Source: https://t.co/u2bVEWtwe1) pic.twitter.com/cPo61gwwE2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)