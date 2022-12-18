Priyanka Chopra often shares pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Instagram and they are simply cute, including the latest post on her Insta Story. The actress shared a new picture with her baby girl as they jet off to an undisclosed destination. Looks like the mother-daughter duo is all set to ring in Christmas 2022! Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Family Day’ With Baby Malti Marie and Nick Jonas at an Aquarium Looks Perfect (View Pic).

Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)