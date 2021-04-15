Netflix's Queer Eye's Tan France and hubby Rob are expecting their first baby via surrogacy. The super stylish celebrity took to his Instagram and shared the good news with fans. He teased fans with a shirtless photo of himself, along with an ultrasound picture over his stomach. As soon as, he put up this post, many celebs poured love in the comment section. Have a look.

Tan France's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)

