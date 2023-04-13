Queer Eye star Tan France has announced that he and hubby Rob, are expecting their second child, via surrogacy. The fashion designer shared a video on his Instagram where he looked super excited to be daddy again. To note, Tan and Rob are already parents to a boy named Ismail. Check out Tan sharing the good news with the world below. Tan France, Hubby Rob and Their Little One Pose in Desi Outfits as They Wish Eid 2022 to All (View Pics).

Tan France and His Husband Expecting Second Kid:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)

