It's Eid around the globe and so Queer Eye’s Tan France (Tanveer Wasim) made sure to wish his fans on the auspicious occasion. As the designer took to Instagram and shared a few pics of him along with hubby Rob and their kid posing in desi outfits. Indeed, it's a cute click! Queer Eye’s Tan France and Husband Rob Welcome Their First Son Via Surrogacy; Name the Kid Ismail.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)