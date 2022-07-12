Regé-Jean Page is an English actor and stars in the famous TV show Bridgerton. Recently gave a shoutout to Dhanush on his Instagram story for The Gray Man, in which he is also starring, Denny Carmichael. Dhanush stars as Avik San in the movie.

View Regé-Jean Page's Story Here:

Regé-Jean Page via his Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

