Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Ridley Scott, who is known for churning hits like Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, and many more have quite an opinion about superhero movies made these days. In an interview with The Deadline, the director slammed modern blockbuster superhero films. Justifying his thought, he said, “They’re f*cking boring as sh*t. Their scripts are not any f*cking good. They’re superhero movies.”

Check It Out:

Ridley Scott on superhero films “They’re fucking boring as shit … Their scripts are not any fucking good … they’re superhero movies. So, why don’t [they] have better stories? … They’re mostly saved by special effects” (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/5515tNm29F — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 14, 2021

