In the recently released trailer for Jennifer Lopez's upcoming Amazon Prime original film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, viewers are taken on a journey through the complexities of love in the life of JLo. The two-minute clip, unveiled on January 17, offers a glimpse into what appears to be an epic narrative portraying Lopez's enduring quest for love. However, the standout element that has captured widespread attention is the inclusion of Sadhguru's name in the star-studded cast list. This disclosure has stirred up considerable excitement among netizens, leaving them both thrilled and pleasantly taken aback. Netizens are currently grappling with confusion, unsure if it is indeed Sadhguru or someone else. Explore some of the reactions here. This Is Me…Now – A Love Story Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Opens Her Heart Out in Her Next Musical Epic! To Stream on Prime Video from This Date (Watch Video).

every scene was more surprising than the next but then i saw sadhguru on the cast list and started laughing like crazy https://t.co/N19QHsw0Ri — trish⁷ (@runbuIIetpr00f) January 18, 2024

what da hell is sadhguru doing in a jlo movie (?) https://t.co/jTCYBU22gz pic.twitter.com/zC86UsoI85 — pri (@shrimpdidnotfry) January 18, 2024

Did I just read Sadhguru? What the fUck? — TheFedUpHindu (@thefeduphindu) January 18, 2024

Sadhguru being part of a film credit list with JLo and Sofia Vergara was not part of my 2024 bingo https://t.co/CM3ksjq7qu pic.twitter.com/JvwXJlIOgz — Priyal (@priyal) January 18, 2024

why is sadhguru acting w jlo — wannabe a woodpecker (@coolhuncoolhun) January 18, 2024

oh wow super excited to see Sadhguru on there. — Kush Sareen #SaveSoil (@Ksareen30) January 17, 2024

