Samuel L Jackson recently spoke about how he doesn't want the Oscars to be a measure of his success. The Nick Fury actor spoke about how he is not doing "statue-chasing" movies and rather wants to do things that make him happy. He says he would rather play roles like Nick Fury or have fun being Mace Windu while holding a lightsaber in his hand. Garfield: Samuel L Jackson Roped In To Play Chris Pratt’s Father in the Film.

Check Out The Quote Below:

“I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success.. success is my happiness… I’m not doing statue-chasing movies… ‘If you do this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand” — Samuel L Jackson pic.twitter.com/zmTFGGjEOb — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 15, 2022

