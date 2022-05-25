Joining Chris Pratt for the animated film - Garfield, the makers have roped in Samuel L Jackson for a key role. He will be voicing the character of Garfield's father in the film. Chris Pratt To Voice the Iconic Cartoon Character Garfield in Mark Dindal’s Film.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Samuel L. Jackson joins Chris Pratt in #Garfield He will play Garfield's father pic.twitter.com/QpbarI5737 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 24, 2022

