The Batman has made its presence known at the 2022 Saturn Awards as the Robert Pattinson lead film has racked up over 12 nominations. The film has been nominated in categories like "Best Actor", "Best Superhero Film", "Best Supporting Actor", and more. The Batman directed by Matt Reeves was released in cinemas on March 4, 2022. The Batman Movie Review: Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson Deliver the Definitive Version of DC’s Dark Knight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet:

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ has received 12 Saturn Award nominations, including Best Superhero Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Film Direction and more. pic.twitter.com/DSAM8pRzYI — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 12, 2022

