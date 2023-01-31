The most recent Lakers-Nets game was swooped up be major celeb fever as Selena Gomez and Michael B Jordan were spotted courtside enjoying the Basketball game. The game also saw Brooklyn Nets win the match as they defeated Los Angeles Lakers 121-104. Selena Gomez Teases Her New Album by Saying 'Oh, it's Coming'.

Check Out Selena Gomez and Michael B Jordan Sitting Courtside:

Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan court side at Lakers-Nets game ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WJKuKTxLnb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2023

