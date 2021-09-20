Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu in major role has been dominating the box office since the time of its release. As the latest report suggests that the MCU flick has earned more than $300 Million worldwide. The movie has earned an estimated $320.6 million overall in its third weekend, as per Bloomberg. Indeed, the Marvel film is making noise for all the right reasons.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)