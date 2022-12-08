Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been accused of sexual battery with a minor in 2001. Nick has denied all allegations after accuser Shannon Ruth came forward, saying she was 17 at the time it happened. She said she was invited by Carter to his tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, WA and asked if she wanted a drink, after which he handed a "red coloured drink" saying it was cranberry juice. Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Remembers His 'Baby Brother' Aaron Carter Who Passes Away

