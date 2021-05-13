Henry Golding, Samara Weaving and Andrew Koji's look from the upcoming film Snake Eyes is out. Helmed by Robert Schwentke, the storyline of the movie is about the origin of Snake Eyes, the mysterious commando of the G.I Joe team. Henry stars as Snake Eyes and Samara as Scarlett. The action film also features Iko Uwais, Ursula Corbero and Peter Mensah in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release on July 23, 2021.

Check Out the Pictures Below:

First look at ‘Snake Eyes’ Starring Henry Golding, Samara Weaving, and Andrew Koji 📷 @EW pic.twitter.com/mWWTHGM5Sy — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 13, 2021

