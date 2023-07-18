Trouble in Paradise! According to reports, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have split up, ending their seven year marriage. News of the split comes a week after Vergara rang in her 51st birthday, when some fans expressed concern over Manganiello's very terse birthday “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” tribute to Vergara. Currently, Sofia and her friends celebrating her birthday in Italy, but Manganiello was not pictured in any photos she posted to Instagram. Sofia Vergara Vacays in Italy! Modern Family Actress Suntans in Hot Blue Leopard Print Monokini (View Pics and Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have separated after seven years of marriage, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/6VkvMHr9DZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2023

Check Out Sofia's Italy Vacation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Check Out Joe's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello)

