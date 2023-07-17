Sofia Vergara often shares hot updates on her Instagram, and recently treated fans to some monokini pics from Italy. The actress is in the last days of her vacation in Ravello, and was seen enjoying a glass of water and the sun in blue leopard print monokini. She also shared a video where she climbed over the lounge chair and stepped down on the other side holding the bottle of water. Sofia Vergara Looks Glam in Red Strapless Top, Shares Pic From Capri Island.

View Sofia's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Sofia Vacays in Ravello

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

