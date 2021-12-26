Right now, if there's a movie that's roaring at the ticket window, then it has to be Spider-Man No Way Home. As the Tom Holland and Zendaya's MCU film has managed to win hearts in India. It was on December 16, when the movie released in theatres, and now the ten-day total of the superhero film stands at Rs 164.92 crore. With this, the Spidey film is now inching towards Rs 200 crore mark. Congrats to the team!

Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office:

#SpiderMan challenges its opponents, continues its triumphant march… Biz jumps again on [second] Sat [+49.63%]… Targets ₹ 200 cr+ *lifetime biz*… Is SUPER-HIT. On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 10.10 cr. Total: ₹ 164.92 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/QP25HH7DrO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2021

