Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was a global stadium tour that celebrated the singer's 17-year-long career. The tour featured performances of songs from all of Swift's studio albums, including her latest album, "Red (Taylor's Version)". Now today, Taylor dropped a surprise for her fans and announced that the extended version of the concert film including hits like “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and more will be available to rent in selected countries online on her birthday (December 13). Check it out! Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie Shatters Box Office Records With $128 Million Opening Globally – Reports.

The Eras Tour's Extended Version Deets:

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023

