The Fall Guy is an action comedy written by Drew Pearce and directed by David Leitch. The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the leading roles, is an adaptation of the 1980s TV series of the same name. The Fall Guy has been lauded for its humour, romance and much more. Early reactions have praised this film as ‘super thrilling’ and ‘a real crowd pleaser.’ Take a look at some of the reviews below on The Fall Guy. The Fall Guy Trailer: Ryan Gosling Is a Stunt Man Solving A Mystery and Romancing Emily Blunt in David Leitch's Action-Comedy (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of The Fall Guy Below:

'Super Thrilling'

#TheFallGuy is a moviemaking lover’s dream. One heaping and hugely joyful dose of action adventure fueled by a deep love and appreciation for cinema and the wildly talented human beings (and stunt dogs 🥲) who make it possible. Impeccably paced, super thrilling and loaded with… pic.twitter.com/jmfXp1hetC — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 13, 2024

'Pure Adrenaline'

The Fall Guy is pure adrenaline from start to finish! The stunts are absolutely insane, as they should be. Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt have great chemistry but its the humor & needledrops that make this something special. Best use of Taylor Swift's All Too Well! #TheFallGuy #sxsw pic.twitter.com/4niKSa0aKH — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 13, 2024

The Performances

Y’all know I love a romance, so of course #TheFallGuy was made for me. Ryan Gosling has the market CORNERED on delivering zingers with lovelorn eyes, and he more than delivers alongside Emily Blunt, but Hannah Waddingham just might be the standout performance of the movie. @sxsw pic.twitter.com/IDLpCx05Iw — The Distracted Tatiana @ SXSW (@myrcellasear) March 13, 2024

'A Real Crowd Pleaser'

#TheFallGuy is an absolute blast. A real crowd pleaser. It’s constantly funny, filled with memorable action set pieces and at its core romantic. The movie is a celebration of movie making and in particular stunt men. Can’t wait to watch it again with my wife! pic.twitter.com/Lf7vw50Ztm — Sean Chandler @ SXSW (@kirkneverdied) March 13, 2024

Simply Lovin' It

The FALL GUY is made for movie lovers. A ton of references. A huge massive tip to the hat to stunt teams who make these movies possible. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are hilarious. Cinephiles are gonna love this. Filmmaking is art and this movie highlights that! #SXSW #TheFallGuy pic.twitter.com/1iVOdF5EHA — Frederick Nuti @ SXSW (@FrederickNuti) March 13, 2024

