The Princess Switch 3 – Romancing the Star trailer is out! As per the video, Netflix revealed that the movie is about a priceless royal relic is stolen from under the nose of its keepers, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy (both played by Hudgens) must enlist the help of Margaret’s ambitious doppelganger cousin, Fiona also played by Hudgens. The trailer is super interesting, and the movie will drop on Netflix on November 18.

Watch The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)