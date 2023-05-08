The Weeknd last year cancelled a Los Angeles concert mid-performance which shook the fans. The singer was performing at SoFi Stadium when he stopped to tell the crowd that he lost his voice. Speaking about the incident now the "Blinding Lights" singer says “My theory is that I forgot how to sing because I was playing Tedros…As The Weeknd, I’ve never skipped a concert. I’ll die on the stage. But there was something very complicated going on with my mind at the moment.” The Idol: The Weeknd Teases New Music from the Studio for His HBO Max Drama Series with Lily Rose Depp (Watch Video).

The Weeknd on canceling his LA concert after losing his voice: "My theory is that I forgot how to sing because I was playing Tedros…As The Weeknd, I've never skipped a concert. I'll die on the stage. But there was something very complicated going on with my mind at the moment." pic.twitter.com/IWjqAZaQjF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 8, 2023

