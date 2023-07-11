Travis Scott has reportedly shot a film with A24 producing, however, it looks like the film's status is in limbo. First teased in August, 2021, reports have now emerged that film is "action-oriented" with the entirety of it being shot in "infrared" and is directed by Harmony Korine, but unfortunately it doesn't look like the film will be hitting screens anytime soon as the "Sicko Mode" singer isn't ready to sign off on its release. Astroworld Tragedy: Texas Grand Jury Declines To Indict Travis Scott Over Deadly Crowd Crush at the 2021 Festival.

Check Out the Reports:

