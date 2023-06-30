Travis Scott has been cleared of criminal charges over the 2021 Astroworld tragedy case. A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict the rapper in the deadly crowd crush case where 10 were killed and thousands were injured. Lawyer Kent Schaffer stated, “He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” reports The Guardian. Astroworld Tragedy: 10 People Died Due To Compression Asphyxia At Travis Scott’s Music Festival In Houston, Says Report.

Travis Scott Cleared Of Criminal Charges

Travis Scott has been cleared of all possible criminal charges in the Astroworld tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Svz1ePIGtE — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)