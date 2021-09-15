Netflix’s Global Fan Event on September 25 will have stars like Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill, Chris Hemsworth and others to treat fans with the exclusive footage of their upcoming projects. This includes Stranger Things, The Witcher, Umbrella Academy and more.

TUDUM: Netflix’s Global Fan Event

