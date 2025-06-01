At Netflix’s TUDUM event, the new trailer for the final season of its hit South Korean series Squid Game was unveiled. Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun (aka Player 456) is thrust back into the game for mysterious reasons, as Squid Game brings back other surviving players from Season 2 - including the tragic figure from the Season 2 finale. The death games now seem even more twisted, and viewers should brace themselves for the demise of more beloved characters. This season may also see Seong Gi-hun finally confront his nemesis openly: Lee Byung-hun’s Hwang In-ho, better known to him as Player 001. ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Release Date: Netflix Confirms Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Survival Thriller Arrives in 2025; Check Out First Poster!

Watch the Trailer of 'Squid Game' Season 3:

