Netflix's annual TUDUM event for 2025 was held on May 31. While the event didn't promise any Indian content, India made its presence felt through Malayali rapper Hanumankind (real name: Sooraj Cherukat), who performed his hit rap song "Run It Up" at the event in a Squid Game-inspired act before Netflix presented the much-awaited trailer of Squid Game Season 3. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Trailer: Player 456’s Final Showdown Begins With Deadlier Games and Desperate Contestants (Watch Video).

Watch Hanumankind's Performance at Netflix TUDUM 2025:

Thank you to @hanumankind for that incredible Squid Game opening at #TUDUM. pic.twitter.com/y9PvQlcPoD — Squid Game (@squidgame) June 1, 2025

Hanumankind With Lady Gaga Backstage

Lady Gaga and Hanumankind backstage at #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/Pb7lwrDgTC — Gaga Notify (@gaganotify) June 1, 2025

Watch the OG 'Run It Up' Music Video:

