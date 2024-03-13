Grammy Award-winning Tyla hinted at a potential collaboration with BLACKPINK's Lisa, sparking fan speculation after sharing a video on her Instagram featuring the K-pop star. In the video, Lisa and Tyla enjoy music from Tyla's upcoming album, set for release on March 22. Tyla expressed excitement over Lisa being the first member of BLACKPINK to listen to her album. The clip, showing the pair grooving in the studio and Lisa cheering for Tyla, has fuelled rumours of a collaboration, further fuelled by Tyla's caption suggesting a future cooperation between the two artists. Their growing friendship has fans anticipating a groundbreaking musical partnership between the South African singer and the K-pop sensation. The text reads "sweetest gorllll Played her some of my favorite songs on the album.. Definitely a LISA x TYLA collab down the line." BLACKPINK's Lisa Takes the Internet by Storm With Her Dance Moves on Jisoo's 'Flower' Song at Osaka Concert (Watch Videos).

Check Tyla's Instagram Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)