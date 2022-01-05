Sony Pictures has dropped Uncharted's extended movie clip and it features Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Whalberg’s Sully in a high-octane plan action sequence sky high with Cargoes and cars flying in the sky. The scene appears to be directly inspired by a mission from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. Uncharted is slated for February 18 release date.

Uncharted Extended Movie Clip

