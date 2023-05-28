After pictures and videos of Selena Gomez from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Paris surfaced online, here’s another video that will surely cheer up all fans of the singer. This viral video shows Selena happily posing for selfies with fans. Not just that, she was even seen signing autographs. Selena, dressed in black outfit with matching overcoat, was seen stepping out from a restaurant post dinner. Selena Gomez Attends Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert in Paris! Fans Scream With Joy on Seeing the Singer at the Event (Watch Video).

Selena Gomez With Fans In Paris

a selena a um passo de dar um soco na cara do segurança dela amo minha querida pic.twitter.com/iMkADO7VnQ — yasmim | fan account (@semipinks) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)