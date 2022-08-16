Wolfgang Petersen is no more. As the German writer-director, who was popularly known for movies like Das Boot, In the Line of Fire, Air Force One and The Perfect Storm, passed away at the age of 81. He died on Friday (August 12) in Brentwood due to pancreatic cancer. Ned Beatty Dies At 83; Hollywood Actor Was Known For His Roles In Superman, Nashville, Toy Story 3 Among Others.

Wolfgang Petersen Dies:

