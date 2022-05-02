The filming for Wonder Twins was just going to begin in a while, but it looks like the film has been scrapped altogether. According to The Hashtag Show, the Kj Apa and Isabel May lead DC film will not be moving forward. The cancellation reportedly comes in the wake of Warner Bros being acquired by Discovery. This cancellation also comes in the wake of Discovery cleaning house at Warner Bros. Wonder Twins: KJ Apa and Isabel May To Play Lead in DC’s Live-Action HBO Max Film.

Check Out The Source Below:

