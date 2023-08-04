In a recent Tik Tok Video, Zachary Levi voiced his frustration with the SAG-AFTRA strike rules, calling them "so dumb" as they restrict him from promoting his previous work. The talented actor, known for his roles in hit shows and movies, expressed disappointment at not being able to showcase his past projects to new audiences due to the ongoing strike. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, has been in a dispute over contract terms, leading to strict regulations on promotional activities. WGA Strikers Agree To Discuss Negotiations With AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA Members Not Included.