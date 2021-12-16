While Spider-Man No Way Home has already hit theatres in India, the film is just a day away from its release in the USA. Ahead of the film finally making it to the big screen, Zendaya took to Instagram to post an adorable series of pictures of her Spider-man, Tom Holland. Telling him how proud she is of him, she posted two pictures of Holland in his Spidey avatar. While one of the pictures is from the sets of their film, the other picture shows a cute, younger Tom in a Spider-man costume.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)