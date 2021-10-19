Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa is a blockbuster at the ticket window. As the Punjabi movie has been breaking all box office records. On its opening day (Dussehra), the film earned Rs 5.15 crore and further managed to mint Rs 5.85 crore on Saturday (October 15) and Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday (October 16) respectively. Dosanjh shared this great news on social media.

Honsla Rakh Box Office Collection:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)