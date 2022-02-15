Legendary Bengali singer, Sandhya Mukherjee, breathed her last today (February 15). She passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 90. Mukherjee had been unwell for the past few days and reports suggest that she suffered a massive cardiac arrest which caused her death.

Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away at a private hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. She was admitted here with critical health issues. pic.twitter.com/CKluEmhbPO — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

