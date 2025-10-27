Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in the Netflix show Jamtara 2 died by suicide at his Jalgaon residence at the age of 25. The tragic news of his passing has shocked the entertainment industry, with celebs and fans mourning his loss on social media. According to Maharashtra Times, Sachin's family members found him hanging from a ceiling fan and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in Dhule. Sachin passed away on October 24, 2025, while undergoing treatment. The exact reason behind his decision to end his life remains unknown. Satish Shah Dies: PM Narendra Modi Mourns Veteran Actor’s Demise, Says ‘He Will Be Remembered As True Legend of Indian Entertainment’.

Sachin Chandwade, ‘Jamtara 2’ Actor, Dies by Suicide

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Maharashtra Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

