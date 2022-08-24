Netflix's popular series Jamtara is back. Starring Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshuman Pushkar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Monu Kanojiya, among others, the show's season 2 is arriving on the streaming giant on September 23. Delhi Crime Season 2 Teaser: Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal Are Back for More in Their Drama Anthology, Set To Release on Netflix Soon! – Watch.

Watch Video:

Aap jis number se sampark karna chaahte hai, woh abhi vyast hai. Kyunki sabka number ayega phirse 📞 Jamtara Season 2, arrives 23rd September, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/eJ2nL2nPb9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)