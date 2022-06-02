There are several who are celebrating Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation case that he won against ex-wife Amber Heard. Singer Sophie Choudry too joined the bandwagon and shared a post saying, “6 years later he told his truth and he won both in and out of court #AbuseHasNoGender”. Johnny Depp Wins! Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew Release Official Statement After Verdict Confirms Amber Heard Guilty in Defamation Case (Watch Video).

Sophie Choudry Reacts To Johnny Depp’s Win

Sophie Choudry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)