Hollywood icon Johnny Depp has won the multi-million dollar defamation case against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew appeared in front of the media to release their official statement after jury awarded a major victory to the 58-year-old actor. They said, "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning — that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence." ‘Truth Never Perishes’ Johnny Depp Pours His Heart Out in Instagram Post After Winning Defamation Case.

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew Live From Fairfax

BREAKING: Attorneys for Johnny Depp: "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning — that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence." https://t.co/zCitxTSXr7 pic.twitter.com/6PT32omBTw — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2022

The Dynamic Duo

