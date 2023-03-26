Creed III actor Jonathan Majors has been arrested on strangulation, assault and harassment charges. The actor who stars alongside actor Michael B Jordan in the recently released film, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. As per reports, Major's lawyer has denied such allegations and any wrongdoings. Majors was briefly taken into custody but he was released shortly. Jonathan Majors Arrested on Charges of Strangulating, Assaulting and Harassing a Woman – Reports.

Check The Tweet Here:

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer tells Rolling Stone that the actor is “completely innocent and provably the victim of the altercation with a woman he knows.” The lawyer claims they have evidence, including video footage from the vehicle where the episode took place. pic.twitter.com/0sElI9aebX — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023

