Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on account of strangulation, assault and harassment. Police were told the alleged victim is Jonathan's girlfriend, and that apparently she saw another woman texting him. After confronting him and trying to peek at his phone, Majors got mad and slapped her, and then put his hands on her neck. Ant-Man and the Wasp-Quantumania: Jonathan Majors Reveals He Almost Walked Out of His First Marvel Meeting for the Role of Kang.

