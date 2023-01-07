Joshua Bassett spoke his heart out on Instagram stories asking 'forgiveness' from those he might have hurt in the past. The actor also called himself 'ignorant' and 'selfish'. To note, this message by Bassett comes right after he talked about Jesus on Twitter. Joshua Bassett Tweets About 'Jesus Christ', Fans Think Actor's Twitter Account is Hacked!

Check Out Joshua Bassett's IG Posts:

Joshua Bassett asks for forgiveness from those he has “hurt” in the past: “it's important to acknowledge and reflect on the ways that i've hurt people-some i may never speak to again... i humbly seek forgiveness and i wish to pursue only the purest love from here on out,” pic.twitter.com/hY104YqFuV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2023

