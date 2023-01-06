It looks like star Joshua Bassett's Twitter account might have been hacked after the actor's handle tweeted about his faith. Saying that Jesus Christ is the "only way," the tweet talked about how the religious figure had his journey documented in history and to "turn away" from hate. High School Musical Season 3: Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett Twin in Black Outfits As They Make a Stylish Entry at HSMTMTS Premiere (View Pics).

Check Out the Tweet:

Jesus Christ is the only way. His death and resurrection are historically documented. turn away form hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him . — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) January 5, 2023

Of course, fans got a hint of it and they started to think that the actor's handle was hacked as well. Here are some of the tweets talking about it.

The Tweet Detective...

One thing abt Joshua Bassett he would never tweet using capital letters something weird is going on who hacked my man https://t.co/ueTH7io925 — 🕸️Mebem🕸️ (@secrethollandx) January 5, 2023

Random...

lmfaooo joshua bassett being hacked by someone trying to spend christianity is so random https://t.co/DKFaz4insz — s o n a (@swiftlydunphy) January 6, 2023

PR Team's Live Reaction...

joshua bassett’s team looking at his twitter account hacked pic.twitter.com/7d9GaHP7kJ — Sky (@missxosky) January 6, 2023

Didn't Have This on My January Bingo Card...

you hacked the joshua bassett and of all things you picked THIS to say https://t.co/lZNhCQ2N6F — rose (@piperspaperings) January 5, 2023

