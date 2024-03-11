On March 10, Rapper Ye, previously Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign hosted a listening party for his upcoming album "Vultures 2" at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix. During the listening event, Kanye gave his elder daughter, North, an opportunity to share some exciting news. In the video from the "Vultures 2" listening party that has been surfacing online, North West could be heard saying, " I've been working on an album. And it's called Elementary School Dropout." The 10-year-old's album announcement has been going viral on social media. Kanye West Drops Update on His Upcoming Album ‘Vultures 2’ With Ty Dolla $ign on Insta (View Pic).

North West Announces Her Debut Album “Elementary School Dropout”

North West announced that she’s working on a new album at the Vultures 2 listening party tonight‼️👀 It’s titled “Elementary School Drop Out” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y59iojJ8N1 — Salt Flash (@SaltFlash) March 11, 2024

