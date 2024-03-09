Rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West's album "Vultures 2", was initially slated to drop on Friday, March 8. However, Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's album was nowhere to be seen. Disappointed fans vented their frustration on social media platforms, only to be surprised by Kanye's latest social media updates regarding his album on March 9. Taking it to his Instagram account, Kanye revealed the cover art for his album "Vutures 2", hinting at its release soon. "Vultures 1" dropped on February 10, while "Vultures 2" was slated for a March 8 release, and the third part is scheduled to release on April 5, 2024. Kanye West Under Fire for Allegedly Sliding into Bryce Hall's Girlfriend's DMs, Rapper Accused of Cheating On Bianca Censori (View Pics).

Check Out Kanye’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@ye)

