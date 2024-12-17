Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats this morning, leading to swift action by local authorities. Schools in South Delhi and North West Delhi were among those affected. Notably, an Indian Public School in South Delhi and a school in Saraswati Vihar, North West Delhi, received threatening messages. In response to the threat, Delhi Police immediately deployed a team, including personnel from the fire brigade and bomb squad, to the affected schools. The premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff. The police have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the threats and assess the situation. Delhi School Bomb Threat: Bomb Scare at DPS RK Puram and Other Schools After Receiving Threatening Emails, Police Inspecting Premises (Watch Video).

Schools in South and North West Delhi Evacuated

Some schools in Delhi have received bomb threats this morning. Schools in South Delhi and North West Delhi have been threatened. Indian Public School in South Delhi and a school in Saraswati Vihar in North West Delhi have received threats. After receiving the information, police,… — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)