Workers of the Congress party were seen protesting outside the Delhi Congress office in the national capital today, April 22. A video by news agency ANI shows the Congress workers raising slogans of "Baahari ummeedwaar nahi chalega" as they protest outside the party's office. The workers were seen protesting against the party's candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Delhi. The grand old party has fielded Udit Raj from North West Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi. INDIA Bloc Will Win All Seven Lok Sabha Seats in Delhi, Says AAP Leader Sanjay Singh.

Congress Workers Protest Against Party in Delhi

#WATCH | Congress workers raise slogans of 'Baahari ummeedwaar nahi chalega' and protest outside Delhi Congress office, against the party's candidates for #LokSabhaElections2024 in Delhi. Congress has fielded Udit Raj from North West Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East… pic.twitter.com/5F1oeIHyoM — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

