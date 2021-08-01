In Kartik Aaryan's life, one Freddie out means it's time for the other Freddy to get in. Yesterday, the actor announced his collab with Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani on a film titled Freddy, to be directed by Shashank Ghosh. On August 1, he was spotted taking the early morning jetty for the first day of shoot of the same film. Just as a reminder, this is not the same film the actor was rumoured to be doing with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment. It's a romantic thriller.

